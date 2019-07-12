Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / LPRB report emphasizes attorneys’ well-being
(Submitted image)
(Submitted image)

LPRB report emphasizes attorneys’ well-being

By: Barbara L. Jones July 12, 2019 0

Fiscal year 2019 was solid for the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo