Up & Coming, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

Each year Minnesota Lawyer recognizes a group of new attorneys off to a fast start in their legal careers and legal professionals making impacts within the companies and communities they serve.

This year we are very pleased to announce the 2023 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

The Up & Coming Attorneys represent employers and employees in a rapidly changing legal environment. They represent immigrants and veterans, the injured and the debtors, and the entrepreneurs and businesses that keep our economy buzzing. All of the Up & Coming Attorneys honorees are in their first decade of practice.

The Unsung Legal Heroes play a critical role in making the lawyers look good in court and the offices looking good all the time. They are important to their colleagues, their clients and their communities. The Unsung Heroes work behind the scenes to ensure the work gets done efficiently and accurately.

Congratulations to the 2023 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

Up & Coming Attorneys

Emily C. Atmore

Stoel Rives LLP

Rashanda Bruce

Robins Kaplan LLP

Charles Clas Jr.

Wilson & Clas

Peter Doely

Maslon LLP

Joseph Dubis, Ph.D.

Merchant & Gould

Melinda Dugas

Stinson LLP

Jacob W. Elrich

Messerli Kramer

Andrew J. Glasnovich

Stinson LLP

Sarah J. Hewitt

Henson Efron

Lindsay Jones

Merchant & Gould

Geoffrey Kozen

Robins Kaplan LLP

Steven R. Liening

Hellmuth & Johnson PLLC

Nicholas K.C. Lira Lisle

Flaherty & Hood, P.A.

Daniel B. McGuire

RAM Law PLLC

David J. Milavetz

Milavetz Injury Law, P.A.

Daniel Elie-Resnick Milavetz

Milavetz Injury Law, P.A.

Adam Miller

Office of Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan

Jordan E. Mogensen

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.

Megan L. Odom

Ciresi Conlin LLP

Stephen M. Owen

Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P.

Sangki Park

Fish & Richardson

Bradley R. Prowant

Stoel Rives LLP

Samantha M. Rollins Murphy

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Isabella Salomão Nascimento

Ballard Spahr LLP

Charles R. Shafer

Collins, Buckley, Sauntry & Haugh PLLP

Raoul Shah

Robins Kaplan LLP

Tony Stauber

Gustafson Gluek PLLC

Natasha Townes Robinson

Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.

Greta A. Wiessner

Robins Kaplan LLP

Matthew J. Wildes

CLAW Tax Group and Wildes at Law LLC

Jaime Wing

Norton Rose Fulbright

Unsung Legal Heroes

Groups

Association of Legal Administrators – Minnesota Chapter Members

Association of Legal Administrators – Minnesota Chapter

The Housing Court Team

Second Judicial District

Maslon LLP Litigation Paralegal Team

Maslon LLP

Misty Borg Misterek and Allie F. Morris

Merchant & Gould

Individuals

Kassia Becker

Minnesota Supreme Court

Lee Childers

Fish & Richardson

Rachel Czech

Bowman and Brooke LLP

Linda Grinde

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Nina Grove

Minnesota Attorney General’s Office

Janine Hanson

Milavetz Injury Law, P.A.

Becky Heuerman

Stinson LLP

Katherine Hubbard

Madigan, Dahl & Harlan, P.A.

Luis R. Martinez

Fredrikson & Byron P.A.

Alicia McMonigal

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.

Anna Messerly

Ciresi Conlin LLP

Casondra L. Mulenburg

Geraghty, O’Loughlin & Kenney, P.A.

Lisa Munsterman

Bowman and Brooke LLP

Carl Obermiller

Stinson LLP

Erin Prax

Robins Kaplan LLP

Alexis Rhea

Fish & Richardson

Aimee Rice

Honsa Mara & Kanne

Phyllis Roden

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP (Briggs and Morgan)

Abby K. Rooney

Foley & Mansfield

Barbara Stevens

Robins Kaplan LLP

Jean Swanson

Monroe Moxness Berg PA

Oliver Thoenen

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP

Stephanie Unterberger

Bowman and Brooke LLP

Ashley Vetter

Stinson LLP

Travis Wilhelmi

Robins Kaplan LLP