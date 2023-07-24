Up & Coming, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

Each year Minnesota Lawyer recognizes a group of new attorneys off to a fast start in their legal careers and legal professionals making impacts within the companies and communities they serve.
This year we are very pleased to announce the 2023 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.
The Up & Coming Attorneys represent employers and employees in a rapidly changing legal environment. They represent immigrants and veterans, the injured and the debtors, and the entrepreneurs and businesses that keep our economy buzzing. All of the Up & Coming Attorneys honorees are in their first decade of practice.
The Unsung Legal Heroes play a critical role in making the lawyers look good in court and the offices looking good all the time. They are important to their colleagues, their clients and their communities. The Unsung Heroes work behind the scenes to ensure the work gets done efficiently and accurately.
Congratulations to the 2023 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.
Emily C. Atmore
Stoel Rives LLP
Rashanda Bruce
Robins Kaplan LLP
Charles Clas Jr.
Wilson & Clas
Peter Doely
Maslon LLP
Joseph Dubis, Ph.D.
Merchant & Gould
Melinda Dugas
Stinson LLP
Jacob W. Elrich
Messerli Kramer
Andrew J. Glasnovich
Stinson LLP
Sarah J. Hewitt
Henson Efron
Lindsay Jones
Merchant & Gould
Geoffrey Kozen
Robins Kaplan LLP
Steven R. Liening
Hellmuth & Johnson PLLC
Nicholas K.C. Lira Lisle
Flaherty & Hood, P.A.
Daniel B. McGuire
RAM Law PLLC
David J. Milavetz
Milavetz Injury Law, P.A.
Daniel Elie-Resnick Milavetz
Milavetz Injury Law, P.A.
Adam Miller
Office of Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan
Jordan E. Mogensen
Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.
Megan L. Odom
Ciresi Conlin LLP
Stephen M. Owen
Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P.
Sangki Park
Fish & Richardson
Bradley R. Prowant
Stoel Rives LLP
Samantha M. Rollins Murphy
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
Isabella Salomão Nascimento
Ballard Spahr LLP
Charles R. Shafer
Collins, Buckley, Sauntry & Haugh PLLP
Raoul Shah
Robins Kaplan LLP
Tony Stauber
Gustafson Gluek PLLC
Natasha Townes Robinson
Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.
Greta A. Wiessner
Robins Kaplan LLP
Matthew J. Wildes
CLAW Tax Group and Wildes at Law LLC
Jaime Wing
Norton Rose Fulbright
Association of Legal Administrators – Minnesota Chapter Members
Association of Legal Administrators – Minnesota Chapter
The Housing Court Team
Second Judicial District
Maslon LLP Litigation Paralegal Team
Maslon LLP
Misty Borg Misterek and Allie F. Morris
Merchant & Gould
Kassia Becker
Minnesota Supreme Court
Lee Childers
Fish & Richardson
Rachel Czech
Bowman and Brooke LLP
Linda Grinde
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Nina Grove
Minnesota Attorney General’s Office
Janine Hanson
Milavetz Injury Law, P.A.
Becky Heuerman
Stinson LLP
Katherine Hubbard
Madigan, Dahl & Harlan, P.A.
Luis R. Martinez
Fredrikson & Byron P.A.
Alicia McMonigal
Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.
Anna Messerly
Ciresi Conlin LLP
Casondra L. Mulenburg
Geraghty, O’Loughlin & Kenney, P.A.
Lisa Munsterman
Bowman and Brooke LLP
Carl Obermiller
Stinson LLP
Erin Prax
Robins Kaplan LLP
Alexis Rhea
Fish & Richardson
Aimee Rice
Honsa Mara & Kanne
Phyllis Roden
Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP (Briggs and Morgan)
Abby K. Rooney
Foley & Mansfield
Barbara Stevens
Robins Kaplan LLP
Jean Swanson
Monroe Moxness Berg PA
Oliver Thoenen
Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
Stephanie Unterberger
Bowman and Brooke LLP
Ashley Vetter
Stinson LLP
Travis Wilhelmi
Robins Kaplan LLP