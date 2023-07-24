Up & Coming, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

Minnesota Lawyer//July 24, 2023

Home>Special Features>

Up & Coming, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

Up & Coming, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

Minnesota Lawyer//July 24, 2023

Up & Coming and Unsung Legal Heroes logo

Each year Minnesota Lawyer recognizes a group of new attorneys off to a fast start in their legal careers and legal professionals making impacts within the companies and communities they serve.

This year we are very pleased to announce the 2023 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

The Up & Coming Attorneys represent employers and employees in a rapidly changing legal environment. They represent immigrants and veterans, the injured and the debtors, and the entrepreneurs and businesses that keep our economy buzzing. All of the Up & Coming Attorneys honorees are in their first decade of practice.

The Unsung Legal Heroes play a critical role in making the lawyers look good in court and the offices looking good all the time. They are important to their colleagues, their clients and their communities. The Unsung Heroes work behind the scenes to ensure the work gets done efficiently and accurately.

Congratulations to the 2023 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

 

Up & Coming Attorneys

Emily C. Atmore

Stoel Rives LLP

 

Rashanda Bruce

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Charles Clas Jr.

Wilson & Clas

 

Peter Doely

Maslon LLP

 

Joseph Dubis, Ph.D.

Merchant & Gould

 

Melinda Dugas

Stinson LLP

 

Jacob W. Elrich

Messerli Kramer

 

Andrew J. Glasnovich

Stinson LLP

 

Sarah J. Hewitt

Henson Efron

 

Lindsay Jones

Merchant & Gould

 

Geoffrey Kozen

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Steven R. Liening

Hellmuth & Johnson PLLC

 

Nicholas K.C. Lira Lisle

Flaherty & Hood, P.A.

 

Daniel B. McGuire

RAM Law PLLC

 

David J. Milavetz

Milavetz Injury Law, P.A.

 

Daniel Elie-Resnick Milavetz

Milavetz Injury Law, P.A.

 

Adam Miller

Office of Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan

 

Jordan E. Mogensen

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.

 

Megan L. Odom

Ciresi Conlin LLP

 

Stephen M. Owen

Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P.

 

Sangki Park

Fish & Richardson

 

Bradley R. Prowant

Stoel Rives LLP

 

Samantha M. Rollins Murphy

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

 

Isabella Salomão Nascimento

Ballard Spahr LLP

 

Charles R. Shafer

Collins, Buckley, Sauntry & Haugh PLLP

 

Raoul Shah

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Tony Stauber

Gustafson Gluek PLLC

 

Natasha Townes Robinson

Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.

 

Greta A. Wiessner

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Matthew J. Wildes

CLAW Tax Group and Wildes at Law LLC

 

Jaime Wing

Norton Rose Fulbright

 

Unsung Legal Heroes

Groups

Association of Legal Administrators – Minnesota Chapter Members

Association of Legal Administrators – Minnesota Chapter

 

The Housing Court Team

Second Judicial District

 

Maslon LLP Litigation Paralegal Team

Maslon LLP

 

Misty Borg Misterek and Allie F. Morris

Merchant & Gould

 

Individuals

Kassia Becker

Minnesota Supreme Court

 

Lee Childers

Fish & Richardson

 

Rachel Czech

Bowman and Brooke LLP

 

Linda Grinde

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

 

Nina Grove

Minnesota Attorney General’s Office

 

Janine Hanson

Milavetz Injury Law, P.A.

 

Becky Heuerman

Stinson LLP

 

Katherine Hubbard

Madigan, Dahl & Harlan, P.A.

 

Luis R. Martinez

Fredrikson & Byron P.A.

 

Alicia McMonigal

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.

 

Anna Messerly

Ciresi Conlin LLP

 

Casondra L. Mulenburg

Geraghty, O’Loughlin & Kenney, P.A.

 

Lisa Munsterman

Bowman and Brooke LLP

 

Carl Obermiller

Stinson LLP

 

Erin Prax

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Alexis Rhea

Fish & Richardson

 

Aimee Rice

Honsa Mara & Kanne

 

Phyllis Roden

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP (Briggs and Morgan)

 

Abby K. Rooney

Foley & Mansfield

 

Barbara Stevens

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Jean Swanson

Monroe Moxness Berg PA

 

Oliver Thoenen

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP

 

Stephanie Unterberger

Bowman and Brooke LLP

 

Ashley Vetter

Stinson LLP

 

Travis Wilhelmi

Robins Kaplan LLP

Related Content

The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2023

This edition of POWER 30 focuses on personal injury lawyers. We have focused on those whose mere presence on a[...]

June 22, 2023

2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

No doubt, the businesses you selected in the top spots appreciate your support every day. Congratulations to t[...]

June 8, 2023
InHouse Counsel 2023 Logo

In-House Counsel 2023 Awards

The In-House Counsel Awards celebrate the achievements of attorneys who navigate complicated contract negotiat[...]

April 26, 2023

The POWER 30: Construction and Real Estate 2023

For this edition of POWER 30, we’ve chosen to focus on real estate and construction lawyers.

March 30, 2023

2022 Attorneys of the Year

Minnesota Lawyer’s Attorneys of the Year awards recognizes attorneys for the work they did in the past year.[...]

February 16, 2023
Logo for The Power 30

The POWER 30: Mergers & Acquisitions 2023

For this edition of POWER 30, we’re focusing on mergers and acquisitions.

January 26, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Legal calendar

Click here to see upcoming Minnesota events

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features