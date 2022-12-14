Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Clinic will focus on gun violence

U of M law students will help try firearm-related cases

By: Dan Heilman December 14, 2022

Lawyers and law students are often notably deficient in skills to help them navigate gun violence and controversy around the Second Amendment. A clinic due to start in January seeks to help fix that.

