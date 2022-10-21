Minnesota Lawyer announces Minnesota Icon honorees

Minnesota Lawyer and Finance & Commerce are paying tribute to the titans of the boardroom and the courtroom with the fourth annual Minnesota Icon Awards.

The Minnesota Icon Awards recognize individuals with proven success throughout a lengthy and accomplished career. These honorees are leaders who have left their indelible mark on Minnesota’s business and legal communities. They look back upon the path they traveled and use their experiences to mentor the next generation.

A panel of judges with legal and business expertise selected this year’s class of 15 honorees from across the Minnesota business and legal communities. The honorees will be feted at a Dec. 8 celebration and networking event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lumber Exchange Event Center in Minneapolis.

Honorees

William F. Austin

Starkey

Margo S. Brownell

Maslon LLP

Elizabeth Campbell

Ryan Companies US Inc.

Bruce Engelsma

Kraus-Anderson

Barbara Frey

University of Minnesota

Michael A. Klutho

Bassford Remele

Andrew LeFevour

Eckberg Lammers P.C.

William Michael, Jr.

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Ann D. Montgomery

United States Judicial Branch

Barbara Nilva Nevin

Milavetz Injury Law P.A.

Gerald L. Seck

Larkin Hoffman Daly & Lindgren Ltd.

Chief Judge Susan Segal

Minnesota Judicial Branch

Lowell V. Stortz

Stinson LLP

David L. Stowman

Stowman Law Firm P.A.

Pat Wolf

Commercial Real Estate Services Inc.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.