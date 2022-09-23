Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Supreme Court discipline order draws dissent from 2 justices
Minnesota Supreme Court Justices pose for a group photo
Minnesota Supreme Court Justices. Front row, from left: Justice G. Barry Anderson, Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea, Justice Natalie E. Hudson. Back row, from left: Justice Paul C. Thissen, Justice Margaret H. Chutich, Justice Anne K. McKeig, Justice Gordon L. Moore. (Photo: Minnesota Judicial Branch)

Supreme Court discipline order draws dissent from 2 justices

By: Laura Brown September 23, 2022

The justices surmise that a public reprimand and two-year supervised probation won't deter future misconduct from a Minnesota attorney.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo