From left: J.W. Milam, an unindentified woman, Carolyn Bryant and Roy Bryant look toward Roy Bryant in front of a crowd in a courtroom
In this Sept. 23, 1955, file photo, Carolyn Bryant, second from right, sits in a Mississippi courtroom with her then-husband, Roy Bryant, right. Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam, far left, were acquitted of murder charges in Emmett Till’s murder but later confessed in a magazine interview. (AP file photo)

Till accuser, in memoir, denies wanting teen killed

By: The Associated Press July 15, 2022

The white woman who accused Black teenager Emmett Till of making improper advances before he was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 says she neither identified him to the killers nor wanted him murdered.

