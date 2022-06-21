Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Prison inmate enrolls with Mitchell Hamline
Maureen Onyelobi
Maureen Onyelobi will be Mitchell Hamline School of Law’s first currently incarcerated student. (Submitted photo)

Prison inmate enrolls with Mitchell Hamline

Woman is first to enroll in law school’s new program

By: Laura Brown June 21, 2022

Mitchell Hamline School of Law will make history when it becomes the first ABA-accredited law school to have a student attend while living inside a prison.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo