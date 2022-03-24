Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
election workers process mail-in ballots
In this July 29, 2020, photo, election workers process mail-in ballots at Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services. (AP file photo: Star Tribune)

Supreme Court rejects suit over absentee ballot boards

By: Laura Brown March 24, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court determined that the Court of Appeals properly dismissed a lawsuit against Ramsey County and Olmsted County contesting the appointment of deputy county auditors to help process absentee ballots during the 2020 election.

