Court reporters ‘at-will’ employees

Appellate ruling upholds judge who reversed arbitrator

By: Laura Brown February 2, 2022

Minnesota court reporters are at-will employees, and a judge’s decision to terminate their employment is not subject to arbitration, the state Court of Appeals ruled in a recent decision.

