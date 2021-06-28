Quantcast
Recent News
thompson

The POWER 30: Jennifer Thompson

By: Minnesota Lawyer June 28, 2021

Being a construction attorney means being a member of a profession with an underlying profession that values skill and craftsmanship, according to Edina attorney Jennifer Thompson, partner at TTLO Law.

About Minnesota Lawyer

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo