People & Practices: April 5, 2021

Caitlin Niedzwiecki, office administrator/human resources generalist at Foley & Mansfield, has been elected president of the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators. Her 2021-2022 term began April 1.

The Association of Legal Administrators Minnesota (ALAMN) had its beginning in 1965 when a small number of legal administrators began meeting to discuss common problems. In 1971, this informal group organized to become the Twin Cities Law Office Administrators. In 1980, the group voted to become a chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators, and the chapter’s name changed to the Minnesota Legal Administrators Association. In 2010, the chapter changed its name to ALAMN to more closely identify itself as a chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators.

In her role as president, Niedzwiecki will be responsible for governing the organization, for overseeing all ALAMN business activities, and for setting a positive direction for the Minnesota Chapter.

***

Ashley Kemplin‐Gamm has joined the Commercial Real Estate Group of Eckberg Lammers, which has offices in Stillwater and Hudson.

Before joining Eckberg Lammers, Kemplin‐Gamm worked for several years in the title industry, managing and closing complex commercial real estate transactions as a commercial closer and underwriting counsel.

She routinely reviewed and drafted real estate documents, negotiated title policy coverage on behalf of lenders and owners, and analyzed risk relating to coverages based upon condition of title.

Kemplin‐Gamm earned her Juris Doctor degree in 2012 from Mitchell Hamline School of Law. She participates in organizations tailored to commercial real estate, such as the Minnesota Commercial Association of Real Estate/Realtors (MNCAR) and NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association.

***

Winthrop & Weinstine has added two associate attorneys, Olivia Cooper and Devon Holstad, and paralegal Nisha West to its Business & Commercial Litigation practice.

Olivia M. Cooper focuses her practice on insurance coverage litigation, representing clients in a variety of aspects under all major insurance lines. She has experience in sexual harassment/sexual abuse litigation; lost policy identification; historical policy form changes and terms and conditions; primary/excess coverage and allocation issues; insurance fraud; insurance bad faith; and insurance jurisdiction. She earned her J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School, and her B.A. in American Studies, History and Religion, magna cum laude, from St. Olaf College.

Devon C. Holstad practices in complex commercial litigation. He has represented small companies, large corporations, and individuals in multi-million dollar business disputes, including numerous media and entertainment matters as well as bet-the-company shareholder and other corporate disputes. His litigation experience also includes copyright, trademark, and product liability. Holstad has represented clients in federal and state courts across the country, including at trial and on appeal. He has also represented multiple international corporations during federal investigations by the DOJ and SEC. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Michigan Law School, and his B.A. in Journalism and Political Science, magna cum laude, from Loyola University Chicago.

Nisha West has been a litigation paralegal for more than 20 years and has worked with large international companies and law firms across a variety of practices, including product liability, catastrophic loss, and labor and employment. She earned the Certified Electronic Discovery Specialist (CEDS) designation and embraces technology to increase efficiency and meet client expectations.

