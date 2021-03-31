Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Features / In the Hopper / In the Hopper: Recent floor action in House and Senate
From left: Dave Senjem, Erin Koegel, Liz Olson, Andrew Carlson
From left: Dave Senjem, Erin Koegel, Liz Olson, Andrew Carlson

In the Hopper: Recent floor action in House and Senate

By: Kevin Featherly March 31, 2021

After a slow start to House floor activity early in the 2021 legislative session, action picked up last week. Meanwhile, the Senate kept chugging along. Here’s a quick rundown on some of the more pertinent bills that passed off each floor in recent days.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo