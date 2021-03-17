Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / In the Hopper: Black families; data practices; no-knock warrants
Latasha Bacon
Latasha Bacon, whose daughter was murdered in foster care, testified for the African American Family Preservation Act at a March 11 House Human Services committee hearing. (Image courtesy of House Public Information Services)

In the Hopper: Black families; data practices; no-knock warrants

By: Kevin Featherly March 17, 2021

In the Hopper is a summary of Minnesota legislation of interest to the legal community.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo