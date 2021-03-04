Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Features / In the Hopper / In the Hopper: Bill would regulate charitable bail organizations
Sen. Mark Koran
A bill to regulate charitable bail organizations passed out of Senate Judiciary to the floor on March 1. But the way it got there starched a few Democrats’ collars. (Image courtesy of Senate Media Services)

In the Hopper: Bill would regulate charitable bail organizations

By: Kevin Featherly March 4, 2021

A bill to regulate charitable bail organizations passed out of Senate Judiciary to the floor on March 1. But the way it got there starched a few Democrats’ collars.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo