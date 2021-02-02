Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Recent deaths recall key Minnesota defamation cases
Defamation law
Depositphotos.com image

Perspectives: Recent deaths recall key Minnesota defamation cases

By: Marshall H. Tanick February 2, 2021

The deaths late last year of a couple of notable Minnesotans evoked memories of their roles more than two decades ago in the evolution of defamation law in this state.

About Marshall H. Tanick

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo