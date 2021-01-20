Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Pilot OK’d for virtual civil jury trials
Depositphotos.com image
Depositphotos.com image

Pilot OK’d for virtual civil jury trials

By: Kevin Featherly January 20, 2021

A pilot project to test the viability of mandatory remote civil jury trials was authorized last week by a unanimous vote of the Minnesota Judicial Council.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo