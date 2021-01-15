Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / In-person jury trial moratorium extended
Lorie Gildea
Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea presides over Thursday’s Judicial Council meeting. The group voted to extend an in-person jury trial moratorium by 45 days, until March 15. (Image courtesy of Minnesota Judicial Branch)

In-person jury trial moratorium extended

By: Kevin Featherly January 15, 2021

A Minnesota moratorium on in-person jury trials is being extended until March 15, the state’s Judicial Council decided Thursday.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo