Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Bivens claim nixed in ‘rogue’ cop case
Judge Jane Kelly and Judge David Stras
Judge Jane Kelly and Judge David Stras

Bivens claim nixed in ‘rogue’ cop case

By: Kevin Featherly January 6, 2021

In a decision that dissenting Judge Jane Kelly said might leave two falsely jailed women with no remedy, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has remanded a lawsuit against “a rogue law enforcement officer” back to Minnesota’s U.S. District Court.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo