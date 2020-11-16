Bar Buzz: Workers’ comp portal launched

The state Department of Labor and Industry this month unveiled a portal for filing and accessing workers’ compensation claims.

The Work Comp Campus portal, which was originally slated to roll out August, went live on Nov. 2.

The rollout represents DLI’s first major technology system upgrade since 1995, the department said. The tool is available via computers, tablets and smart phones.

The portal is the product of a partnership between DLI, Minnesota IT Services (MNIT), the state Office of Administrative Hearings and the Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals. They collaborated on the project with Thomson Reuters and the IT consulting firm CapTech.

It was created with a $16 million appropriation from the Legislature, approved in 2015. Another $3 million was appropriated for fiscal years 2020-21 to finish the project. The work did not involve any increase to the Special Compensation Fund assessment, DLI indicated.

Any unspent money intended for the project will return to that fund, DLI said in a press release.

“Since 2015, DLI has been working to transform our agency’s workers’ compensation technology system and businesses process,” said Roslyn Robertson, DLI’s temporary commissioner, in a press release earlier this month.

“Work Comp Campus helps us continue to move toward our goal to create an environment where injured workers promptly receive benefits and services and where the system operates efficiently and effectively,” she said.

The project’s planned Aug. 31 launched was delayed to Nov. 2 to ensure readiness of the external workers’ compensation stakeholder community, the agency said.

