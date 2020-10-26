People & Practices: Oct. 26, 2020

Patterson Thuente IP has announced the addition of David P. Swenson, who has been named litigation practice chair. Swenson has more than 25 years of experience handling IP matters involving patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets, as well as contract, product liability, employment, and other high-stakes civil disputes.

Swenson’s experience includes patent-related matters in federal district courts around the country, the Patent Trial & Appeal Board (PTAB), International Trade Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and trial-format arbitrations — covering technologies from microchips, routers, internet browsers, electronic commodity futures trading platforms, and aircraft anti-collision systems, to home faucet designs, unleaded gasoline formulations, and explosion-proof electric paint robots for use on automotive assembly lines.

Swenson received his J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School, his M.A. in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, and his B.A. in computer science from Boston College. In addition to the Supreme Court and the Federal Circuit, he is admitted to practice in Minnesota; Illinois; District of Columbia; U.S. District Courts for Minnesota, North Dakota, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern District of Michigan, Eastern District of Texas, Western District of Wisconsin; U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit; U.S. Court of Federal Claims; U.S. Court of International Trade.

***

Cynthia Hegarty has joined Winthrop & Weinstine as counsel in the Creditors’ Remedies, Bankruptcy & Work-Out Practice.

Hegarty has more than 20 years of experience representing clients in the areas of bankruptcy, workouts and financial restructuring, creditors’ rights and remedies, receivership, financial litigation, and trust and estate disputes and litigation. She represents creditors, receivers, landlords, bidders, buyers, and other parties in interest in all aspects of Chapter 7, 11 and 13 bankruptcy proceedings. She has defended landlords, employees, critical vendors and other suppliers and service providers in avoidable transfer and preference litigation and has worked with those same parties in asserting claims in bankruptcy proceedings. She has coordinated groups of lenders, landlords and other creditors in forming ad hoc committees to protect their collective rights in state court and bankruptcy proceedings. She has represented buyers in acquiring assets, both in and out of bankruptcy.

Hegarty also represents parties in complex commercial litigation in matters involving contract and statutory disputes in state and federal courts, handling trials, appeals, and mediation and arbitration proceedings. She assists secured creditors with corporate financing workout negotiations and other lending matters.

Hegarty is currently chair of the Minnesota State Bar Association’s Bankruptcy Law Section, and previously served as vice chair, treasurer, and secretary of the section. She earned her B.A. in political science from the University of Colorado at Boulder, and her J.D. from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago-Kent College of Law.

***

The Hennepin County Bar Association recognized eight attorney members with its 2020 Excellence Awards in May. The awards honor members for their service to the local legal profession, the community, and the association. These awards will be presented at a virtual event via Zoom from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Evan Berquist (Cozen O’Connor) for Providing Pro Bono Service. Berquist has dedicated significant time to pro bono efforts involving technology education for disadvantaged youth in Minnesota and East Africa. He also won a federal court case that allowed First Lutheran Church to keep operating a shelter for individuals who are homeless.

(Cozen O’Connor) for Providing Pro Bono Service. Berquist has dedicated significant time to pro bono efforts involving technology education for disadvantaged youth in Minnesota and East Africa. He also won a federal court case that allowed First Lutheran Church to keep operating a shelter for individuals who are homeless. Kathryn Johnson & Kirsten Schubert (Dorsey & Whitney) for Providing Pro Bono Service. Johnson and Schubert are pro bono leaders at their firm. They devoted nearly a decade of work to overturning the death sentence of a man with an intellectual disability who was wrongly put on death row.

(Dorsey & Whitney) for Providing Pro Bono Service. Johnson and Schubert are pro bono leaders at their firm. They devoted nearly a decade of work to overturning the death sentence of a man with an intellectual disability who was wrongly put on death row. Rachel Hughey (Merchant & Gould) for Mentoring in the Profession. Hughey has been a steadfast advocate for advancing women in the profession through mentoring, board service, and inviting newer attorneys to take part in meaningful work.

(Merchant & Gould) for Mentoring in the Profession. Hughey has been a steadfast advocate for advancing women in the profession through mentoring, board service, and inviting newer attorneys to take part in meaningful work. Satveer Chaudhary (Chaudhary Law Office) for Mentoring in the Profession. Chaudhary is a dedicated mentor to new attorneys through involvement with community groups, bar association activities, and job shadowing.

(Chaudhary Law Office) for Mentoring in the Profession. Chaudhary is a dedicated mentor to new attorneys through involvement with community groups, bar association activities, and job shadowing. Luke Grundman (Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid) for Improving Access to Justice. Grundman has been instrumental in growing the work of MMLA’s Minneapolis Housing Unit and increasing representation for low-income clients in housing matters.

(Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid) for Improving Access to Justice. Grundman has been instrumental in growing the work of MMLA’s Minneapolis Housing Unit and increasing representation for low-income clients in housing matters. Cheri Templeman (Templeman Law) for Improving Access to Justice. Templeman has provided numerous hours of legal services to persons civilly committed at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program.

(Templeman Law) for Improving Access to Justice. Templeman has provided numerous hours of legal services to persons civilly committed at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program. Allison Plunkett (Henson & Efron) for Serving the Association/Foundation. Plunkett has created connections in the HCBA through running the summer softball league and serving on the HCBF Golf Classic Committee.

***

The Ramsey County Bar Association is presenting three annual awards this November, recognizing service to the local legal profession and community. The RCBA’s Distinguished Humanitarian Service Award, the Liberty Bell Award, and the Pro Bono Award will be presented during the Ramsey County Bar Foundation’s Virtual Bench & Bar Benefit, taking place Nov. 3, 4, and 5.

Distinguished Humanitarian Service Award: Presented on Nov. 3

The Distinguished Humanitarian Service Award is given to an individual who demonstrates outstanding leadership in the development of law in the community and commitment to humanitarian service to the bar and the community. This year’s recipient is Evan Tsai, a defense attorney for the League of Minnesota Cities. A Marine Corps veteran and former public defender, Tsai helped form the Ramsey County Veterans Treatment Court, which connects veterans with resources to help overcome difficulties that led to criminal activity.

Liberty Bell Award: Presented on Nov. 4

The recipient of the Liberty Bell Award is an individual who has been involved in activities that promote a better understanding of the law and our government. This year, the award is being given to the Court Visitor Program in memory of Dennis Libra. The Court Visitor Program allows for neutral parties to assist individuals in guardianship and conservatorship proceedings. Libra was a contracted court visitor for many years and passed away in January 2020.

Pro Bono Award: Presented on Nov. 5

The Pro Bono Award is given to an individual who has demonstrated dedication to providing pro bono legal services to disadvantaged individuals and nonprofit organizations. This year’s recipient is Karen Tarrant. Tarrant has been a volunteer pro bono attorney with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services for nearly 40 years.

