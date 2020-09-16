Quantcast
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said Friday that he had informed Gov. Tim Walz back in February that Kelley “was not working out.” This photo shows a sparsely attended Senate floor shortly after the upper chamber gaveled in for Special Session IV on Sept. 11. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Commerce’s Kelley cut down

By: Kevin Featherly September 16, 2020

For second time in a month, a state commissioner has been fired by the GOP-led Senate. This time Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley was led to the chopping block.

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

