Celebrating Jayvon Davis’s release from prison are, from left, Rachael Melby, Emily Luxem, Innocence Project attorney Jim Mayer, Javon Davis, legal director Julie Jonas, Sara Jones and Brandy Hough. (Submitted photo)
Innocent inmate released after five years

By: Barbara L. Jones April 3, 2020

Jayvon Davis was released when Hennepin County District Court Judge Paul Scoggin granted his motion for postconviction relief

