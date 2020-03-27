Gildea issues stay-at-home order

In response to the governor’s Executive Order, 20-20, which directs all Minnesotans to stay at home, Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea has issued an order making minor amendments to the March 20 order and establishes the following:

Attorneys and those who support hearings permitted under paragraphs 1-2 and 6-10 of the March 20 order and any hearing held remotely under paragraph 11 of the March 20 order are exempt from the stay-at-home Emergency Order.

Judges and staff required to be present for the operation of in-court hearings are exempt from the stay-at-home Emergency Order.

The State Court Administrator is directed to review the policy regarding audio records, and authorized to make temporary modifications to the required audio recording system and authorized operators. The order directs that any temporary measures must still ensure an audio back up recording system necessary for any transcript production.

Paragraph 10 of the March 20 order is amended to provide that parties and attorneys may appear remotely for hearings described in paragraph 10.

All other provisions of the March 20, 2020, order as modified by the March 23, 2020 are still in effect except as modified by the order.

The information in this email, previous news releases and orders, and other program changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic are posted here: www.mncourts.gov/emergency as is the above information. You are encouraged to subscribe to the emergency page here. https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/MNCOURTS/subscriber/new?topic_id=MNCOURTS_115