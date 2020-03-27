Canceled or postponed events [Updated March 27]

Events are dropping off the calendar during the COVID-19 spread. Let us know if your events change and we’ll keep a list going. We’ll try our best to keep it up to date. Stay safe and wash your hands.

The 2020 MWL Conference for Women in the Law, along with MWL’s 48th Annual Meeting, both scheduled for April 24th, 2020, have been canceled.

The deadline to apply for the upcoming vacancy on the Minnesota Supreme Court has been extended to Monday, March 30, 2020. If you would like to be considered for both the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals vacancies, please submit a cover letter, resume, and up to ten letters of recommendation with respect to the Supreme Court vacancy, and a separate cover letter for the Court of Appeals vacancy. If you have already applied for the Supreme Court or Court of Appeals, and would like your application to be considered for both vacancies please inform Carl Dennis, Associate Director of Appointments, at selection@state.mn.us.

In an effort to reduce foot traffic to courthouses, the Judicial Branch will stop sending out late penalty notices and assessing the late penalties for all citations. For offenses eligible for drivers’ license suspension, the Judicial Branch will halt the automated process by which a person’s license is suspended for failure to appear. The Judicial Branch will stop referring past-due payment cases to the Department of Revenue for collections.

Hennepin County Recorder and Registrar of Titles is open for business via phone and online, but the office location is closed until further notice. Staff will continue to monitor and respond to phone calls and emails during the closure.

The Examiner of Titles is open for business via phone and online, but the office location is closed until further notice. Staff will continue to monitor and respond to phone calls and emails during the closure. For assistance, please email titles@hennepin.us.

The monthly Minnesota Federal Bar Association meeting scheduled for April 8, 2020, is canceled .

. The FBA Annual Disability Justice Seminar originally scheduled for April 17, 2020, will be postponed. Information regarding a new date will be made available when possible.

The public counter in the Secretary of State’s business services office (60 Empire Dr., Suite 100, St. Paul) will be closed until further notice. Also, the public counter in the Elections office (180 State Office Building, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Saint Paul) is closed until further notice.

Patrick Garofalo, R-Farmington, is postponing a listening session on mining, originally scheduled for March 31.

Matt Klein, a medical doctor, is canceling all in-person constituent meetings but is available by phone at the planned meeting time.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law has suspended in-person classes through April 3. The building will remain open for students to use the library, although those students who are ill or have recently traveled to areas with outbreaks are asked to stay at home for 14 days.

Statement on COVID-19 from the Minnesota State, Hennepin County, and Ramsey County Bar Associations

In response to the developing situation surrounding COVID-19 and with the health and safety of members, guests, and staff in mind, the Minnesota State Bar Association, Hennepin County Bar Association, and Ramsey County Bar Association have decided to adjust planned programming for the time being.

Effective on Friday, March 13:

All meetings and CLEs for all three associations will be offered via remote access only. Information on remote participation will be emailed to you or posted on the bar associations’ online calendar at www.mnbar.org

The MSBA One Profession events scheduled for March 13 in Willmar and March 27 in Bemidji will be postponed.

The RCBA Judges’ Dinner scheduled for March 26 is cancelled.

Remote-only participation for meetings and CLEs is currently planned through April 15, 2020. At present, the bar association offices will remain open and are keeping their regular business hours. Staff are available via phone or email if you have specific questions related to upcoming programs. We will keep you informed of any changes related to association programing as they develop.