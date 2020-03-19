Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Judge Leahy reprimanded
Gavel and scales

Judge Leahy reprimanded

By: Barbara L. Jones March 19, 2020

The Minnesota Board on Judicial Standards has issued a public reprimand to Judge Mary Carroll Leahy.

About Barbara L. Jones

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo