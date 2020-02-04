Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Trade secret theft case brings verdict totaling $1.9 million
Judge Karen A. Janisch, Andrew Bardwell
Judge Karen A. Janisch, Andrew Bardwell

Trade secret theft case brings verdict totaling $1.9 million

By: Barbara L. Jones February 4, 2020

A five-year conflict that started life as an ostensible report of fraudulent business practices against a magnetic resonance imaging company by a competitor resulted last month in a $1.9 million verdict.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo