People and Practices: Jan. 20, 2020

Stoel Rives environmental attorney Thomas J. Braun has been elected to the board of directors of the environmental conservation nonprofit Great River Greening. Braun will serve a three-year term, starting immediately.

Great River Greening promotes and leads restoration efforts to help preserve natural areas, protect clean air and water, and increase urban residents’ access to healthy, natural areas and sustainable open space Staff members from Stoel Rives’ Minneapolis office have volunteered for several projects.