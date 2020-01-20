Quantcast
Recent News
Home / People and Practices / People and Practices: Jan. 20, 2020

People and Practices: Jan. 20, 2020

Thomas J. Braun

Thomas J. Braun

Stoel Rives environmental attorney Thomas J. Braun has been elected to the board of directors of the environmental conservation nonprofit Great River Greening. Braun will serve a three-year term, starting immediately.

Great River Greening promotes and leads restoration efforts to help preserve natural areas, protect clean air and water, and increase urban residents’ access to healthy, natural areas and sustainable open space Staff members from Stoel Rives’ Minneapolis office have volunteered for several projects.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription for as little as $32. 

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo