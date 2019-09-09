Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / All in the Family: Quad-parenting and cowboy boots

All in the Family: Quad-parenting and cowboy boots

By: Jason Brown and Cynthia Brown September 9, 2019

Increasing use of assisted reproductive technologies and open adoption, coupled with the recognition of same-sex marriage, have redefined the meaning of family itself.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo