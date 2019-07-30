Bar Buzz: ABOTA lauds two trial court judges

The American Board of Trial Advocates has selected both First Judicial District Chief Judge Kathryn Davis Messerich and First Judicial District Judge Jerome B. Abrams to receive its 2019 Trial Judge of the Year Award. The judges were honored at ABOTA’s Annual Meeting on July 11.

Abrams has served in a number of capacities in ABOTA on a local and national basis. Both judges were members of ABOTA when they were appointed to the bench.

“I am humbled by this honor and thrilled to have received it at the same time as my colleague, Judge Abrams,” said Messerich.