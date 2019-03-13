Quantcast
Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, has authored a bill that would establish a rebuttable presumption that a court shall award 50 percent of the parenting time for the child to each parent. (File photo)
Legislature considering equal parenting time

By: Barbara L. Jones March 13, 2019 0

A bill pending in committee could dramatically change the way custody and parenting time is allocated when parents live separately.

