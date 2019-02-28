Bar Buzz: U of M student wins national award

R. David Hahn, law school class of 2019, has been awarded a 2019 Distinguished Legal Writing Award. Hahn’s winning entry, “Late for an Appointment: Balancing Impartiality and Accountability in the IRS Office of Appeals,” was written as a note for the Minnesota Law Review. The piece discusses constitutional issues raised by the structure of the Internal Revenue Service and its tax-collection procedures.

In the 20 years since the award’s creation, University of Minnesota Law School students have received it 11 times. Only two other law schools — Georgetown University Law Center (13) and the University of Pennsylvania Law School (12) — have won the award more.