Artificial intelligence poses ‘twist’ for employment bar

By Pat Murphy, BridgeTower Media Newswires

BOSTON — As employers increasingly use automated systems to make decisions regarding hiring, firing, promotions and pay, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is raising the red flag on the risks of disability, race, gender and age discrimination posed by reliance on artificial intelligence technology in managing the workplace.

On Jan. 31, the EEOC held a public hearing in Washington titled “Navigating Employment Discrimination in AI and Automated Systems: A New Civil Rights Frontier.”

“The goals of this hearing were to both educate a broader audience about the civil rights implications of the use of these technologies and to identify next steps that the commission can take to prevent and eliminate unlawful bias in employers’ use of these automated technologies,” EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows said in a statement. “We will continue to educate employers, workers and other stakeholders on the potential for unlawful bias so that these systems do not become high-tech pathways to discrimination.”

One employment attorney who shares those concerns is Monica R. Shah of Boston.

“One of my concerns is that companies may use AI as a shield or as a way to [deflect] responsibility for decision-making,” said Shah, who represents employees in discrimination cases. “Ultimately, the decision to take an adverse action against an employee is the responsibility of the company itself.”

Providence, Rhode Island, attorney Matthew H. Parker has yet to encounter a case challenging an AI-based employment decision. However, he recognizes that the risk of discrimination from relying on such systems is real. And while plaintiffs’ attorneys may fear that employers will attempt to use AI as a means of insulating themselves from discrimination claims, Parker said it’s not that simple.

“While you may reduce the risk of intentional discrimination by relying on a computer to cull or rank employees, it’s very possible if you don’t have quality controls in place that your algorithm could have a disparate impact on employees in protected groups,” said Parker, whose employment and labor law practice includes advising businesses on how to hire, fire, pay and manage members of their workforces.

While the technology may be new, David I. Brody, president of the Massachusetts Employment Lawyers Association, sees a plaintiff’s success in a case involving AI-based decision-making as coming down to the familiar challenge of uncovering sufficient evidence of discriminatory animus.

“From the reading I’ve done, what actually makes AI different is that it is eerily capable of being just as terrible as humans,” Brody said. “So if AI is truly attempting to mimic the human approach, then bias will be reflected in AI’s conduct as well. And there will be circumstantial evidence to show it.”

New guidelines

The public hearing conducted by the EEOC was part of the agency’s AI and Algorithmic Fairness Initiative. Launched in October 2021, the initiative is aimed at ensuring that the use of AI and other emerging technologies in making employment decisions comply with federal civil rights laws.

Last May, the EEOC reached a major milestone in the program by issuing a technical assistance document addressing how the Americans with Disabilities Act applies to an employer’s use of AI in its workforce decision-making.

Shah said the new guidelines are important because they flag concerns about disability and reasonable accommodations with respect to AI calculations.

“They ensure that arrangements for employees who may be on leave or who may have accommodations because of disabilities are accounted for in AI systems,” Shah said. “That is something that is going to need to be tracked and monitored.”

In its guidance, the EEOC adopts the definition for AI used in the National Artificial Intelligence Act of 2020. Under §5002(3) of the act, Congress defined AI to mean a “machine-based system that can, for a given set of human-defined objectives, make predictions, recommendations or decisions influencing real or virtual environments.”

In the employment context, AI typically relies, at least in part, “on the computer’s own analysis of data” to determine which criteria to use when making employment decisions, the EEOC guidance explains.

“AI may include machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing and understanding, intelligent decision support systems, and autonomous systems,” the technical document states.

The EEOC’s guidance defines “algorithm” as a set of instructions followed by a computer to accomplish some end.

“Human resources software and applications use algorithms to allow employers to process data to evaluate, rate, and make other decisions about job applicants and employees,” the document states.

The EEOC guidance identifies the three most common ways in which an employer’s use of algorithmic decision-making tools “could” violate the ADA.

First, an ADA violation may occur when the employer fails to provide a reasonable accommodation necessary for a “job applicant or employee to be rated fairly and accurately by the algorithm.”

Second, an employer may violate the ADA by relying on algorithmic decision-making tools that “intentionally or unintentionally” screen out an individual with a disability, even though that individual is able to do the job with a reasonable accommodation.

Third, the EEOC’s technical guidance states that the employer’s algorithmic decision-making tool may run afoul of the ADA’s restrictions on disability-related inquiries and medical examinations.

Flawed algorithms

Brody analogized potential litigation over AI to prior litigation over civil service examinations.

“[Government employers] tried to make it a performance-based examination that was facially neutral, and [the tests] ended up being held [as] discriminatory in a number of different ways,” Brody said. “I appreciate that AI is a new twist on an old problem, but just because there is some metrics-based tool in place doesn’t mean that suddenly [employers] are insulating themselves from bias.”

But to Shah, the use of AI in employment decisions poses a tangible risk of misuse and abuse on the part of employers.

“The issue with AI is that’s it’s only as good as the information that it’s based on,” Shah said. “It may be tainted by subjective decisions by managers that are incorporating discriminatory reasons into performance reviews.”

Parker identified a number of ways that bias can taint an automated system should the employer fail to take the necessary precautions.

For instance, Parker pointed to AI algorithms that rely on metrics that include the periodic performance scores employees receive from their supervisors.

“Let’s say the supervisor once or twice a year ranks employees from one to five, and the computer [singles out] people who rank less than three or four,” Parker said. “If the supervisor is inherently biased, then that bias is built into your algorithm.”

Because customers may also be biased, an algorithm that relies on customer ratings can be similarly flawed, he added.

Likewise, Parker said, an algorithm placing an undue emphasis on wages could churn out results that invite claims of discrimination.

“It can have a disparate impact because certain employees in certain protected groups, by nature of discrimination built into the system, are making less than white males,” he said.

Vigilant human oversight

Parker said it is critical that employers quality check the data that is being fed into an algorithm.

“It’s important that once it spits out a product, you look at that critically and don’t just assume it’s devoid of discrimination,” he said. “And you must make sure that it’s not having a disparate impact on employees in any particular group.”

Certain metrics — including sales made, hours billed, or calls taken — may appear to “speak for themselves,” Parker noted. But he cautioned that even the most ostensibly objective data needs to be scrutinized by the employer in order to minimize the risk of discrimination claims.

In that regard, Shah said an employee’s “poor” performance as indicated by the “objective” data may be the result of a biased supervisor not giving the employee the quality of accounts or work assignments received by other members of the workforce.

“The reason someone didn’t take as many calls may be because they have a disability and the employer needs to grant them a reasonable accommodation,” Parker said. “So in theory, having an objective data set going into the algorithm can result in a product that is implicitly biased.”

According to Shah, vigilant human oversight will be necessary to ensure that an employer’s AI system isn’t infected by bias.

“Over the years, there can be a lot of information fed into the system, and the system is evolving and developing based on that information,” she said. “The question is, are there going to be checkpoints — human managers who actually take a look at the system and make sure that they are operating objectively and without bias?”

Brody pointed out that human intervention is an aspect of AI decision-making that, while unavoidable, at the same time presents plaintiffs’ attorneys with the needed leverage for establishing a case of discrimination.

“Human intervention is going to be a part of every single employment decision,” Brody said. “And once you’ve got human intervention involved, you have the opportunity for bias.”

He added that that dynamic is at play even in a reduction-in-force where AI yields the names of those employees to be let go based on a set of purportedly objective metrics.

“Which metrics are chosen and which metrics are relied upon can be the basis for discriminatory animus and become the grounds for a lawsuit,” Brody said.

