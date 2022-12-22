Minnesota Lawyer announces Attorneys of the Year

With humility and great pleasure, Minnesota Lawyer announces the 2022 Attorneys of the Year. Our selections encompass the wide variety of practices and issues that make Minnesota’s legal professstanion vibrant. Please plan to join us Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis in downtown Minneapolis as we recognize these remarkable Attorneys of the Year.

Groups

Brewster v. United States of America

Amanda Williams, Cathy Smith and Mary Nikolai of Gustafson Gluek PLLC

Carlson Caspers’ Patent Litigation Team for CommScope Technologies LLC

Classic Collision M&A Matters

Clark D. Opdahl, Rochelle L. Hauser, Jeffrey W. Shea and Sarvesh Desai of Henson Efron

Dr. Jane Doe et al vs. State of MN et al, 62-CV-19-3868

Gender Justice legal team

Energy Policy Advocates v. Ellison: Recognizing the Common-Interest Doctrine

Oliver Larson, Jennifer Kitchak and Adam Welle of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office

Faegre Drinker Trial Team for Seagate Technology

Chad Drown, Kate Razavi and Kevin Wagner of Faegre Drinker

Holding Opioid Companies Accountable

James Canaday, John Keller, Eric Maloney, Carly Melin, Evan Romanoff and Laura Taken-Holtze of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office

In re Hope

Rana Alexander of StandPoint and Katie Barrett Wiik of Saul Ewing LLP

In the Matter of the Otto Bremer Trust, Court File No. 62-C9-61-315222 (Ramsey Co. Dist. Ct.)

Michael V. Ciresi, Katie Crosby Lehmann, Mathew Korte and Jan Conlin of Ciresi Conlin LLP

Jim Koch v. SKT/Koch Trucking, Randy Koch and Dave Koch, Hennepin County District Court, Court File No. 27-CV-18-20579

Richard T. Ostlund, Randy Gullickson, Shannon Awsumb, and Joe Janochoski of Anthony Ostlund Louwagie Dressen & Boylan PA

Koopman v. City of Robbinsdale et al.

Virginia R. McCalmont, Caitlinrose H. Fisher, Teresa J. Nelson, David P. McKinney, Clare A. Diegel and Howard Bass of Forsgren Fisher et al

LKQ Corp., et al. v. GM Global Technology Operations LLC, and 25 related matters before the PTAB

Joe Herriges, Craig Deutsch, Dorothy Whelan, Grace Kim and Jennifer Huang of Fish & Richardson P.C.

MPAY v. Erie Custom Computer Applications Inc., and Payroll World Inc.

David A. Prange, Christopher K. Larus, Benjamen C. Linden, Emily J. Tremblay and Rajin S. Olson of Robins Kaplan LLP

Murphy et al. v. Harpstead, 16-cv-2623 (DWF/BRT)

Justin Perl, Steve Schmidt, Justin Page and Eren Sutherland of Mid Minnesota Legal Aid; Peter J. McElligott and Steven M. Pincus of Anthony Ostlund Louwagie Dressen & Boylan PA; and Laura A. Farley of Nichols Kaster, PLLP

Nathan C. McGuire v. Julie A. Bowlin

Donald Chance Mark, Jr., David E. Runck of Fafinski Mark & Johnson, P.A. and Sharon Van Dyck, now with Van Dyck Law Firm

National Prescription Opiate Litigation: All MDL Tribal Cases

Tara Sutton, Holly Dolejsi and Tim Purdon of Robins Kaplan LLP

O.M., by and through her parent and guardian, K.C. Moultrie v. National Women’s Soccer League LLC, District of Oregon, Case No. 3:21-cv-00683-IM

Michelle Looby and Dennis Stewart (California office) of Gustafson Gluek PLLC, and Mickey Stevens, now of Dykema Gossett

Pitman Farms v. Kuehl Poultry, LLC, et al, 48F.4th 866 (8th Cir. 2022)

Jack Perry, Maren Forde and Andy Dosdall of Taft

Pooley v. Pooley, 979 N.W.2d 867 (Minn. 2022)

Michael P. Boulette, Seungwon R. Chung and Abby N. Sunberg of Taft

State of Minnesota v. Stevenson, A21-1142

Kate Baxter-Kauf, Kristen Marttila, and Arielle Wagner of Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P.

Individuals

Patrick M. Arenz

Robins Kaplan LLP

Alana Bassin

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Christopher Cadem

Cadem Law Group

Michael Collyard

Robins Kaplan LLP

Robert A. Correia

Robichaud, Schroepfer & Correia, P.A., PSC

Aaron Dean

Moss and Barnett

Richard Ruohonen

TSR Injury Law

Outstanding Service to the Profession

Clifford M. Greene

JAMS

Theresa Hughes

Stinson LLP

Adine S. Momoh and Dr. Artika Tyner

Stinson LLP; University of St. Thomas

Lewis A. Remele, Jr.

Bassford Remele

Tiffany A. Sanders

Engelmeier & Umanah, P.A.

Peter A. Schmit

Robins Kaplan LLP

Keiko Sugisaka

Maslon LLP

Jennifer A Thompson

TLO LAW, now with Ames Construction

William Ward

Minnesota Board of Public Defense

Teams

Rachel L. Barrett and Brandon E. Thompson

Ciresi Conlin LLP

Celeste Culberth and Leslie Lienemann

Culberth & Lienemann, LLP

Mark Johnson and Aaron Knoll

Greene Espel PLLP

Patrick Michenfelder and Mahesha Subbaraman

Throndset Michenfelder Law Office; Subbaraman PLLC

Megan L. Odom and Michael A. Sacchet

Ciresi Conlin LLP

