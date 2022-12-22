Minnesota Lawyer announces Attorneys of the Year

With humility and great pleasure, Minnesota Lawyer announces the 2022 Attorneys of the Year. Our selections encompass the wide variety of practices and issues that make Minnesota’s legal professstanion vibrant. Please plan to join us Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis in downtown Minneapolis as we recognize these remarkable Attorneys of the Year.
Groups
Brewster v. United States of America
Amanda Williams, Cathy Smith and Mary Nikolai of Gustafson Gluek PLLC
Carlson Caspers’ Patent Litigation Team for CommScope Technologies LLC
Classic Collision M&A Matters
Clark D. Opdahl, Rochelle L. Hauser, Jeffrey W. Shea and Sarvesh Desai of Henson Efron
Dr. Jane Doe et al vs. State of MN et al, 62-CV-19-3868
Gender Justice legal team
Energy Policy Advocates v. Ellison: Recognizing the Common-Interest Doctrine
Oliver Larson, Jennifer Kitchak and Adam Welle of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office
Faegre Drinker Trial Team for Seagate Technology
Chad Drown, Kate Razavi and Kevin Wagner of Faegre Drinker
Holding Opioid Companies Accountable
James Canaday, John Keller, Eric Maloney, Carly Melin, Evan Romanoff and Laura Taken-Holtze of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office
In re Hope
Rana Alexander of StandPoint and Katie Barrett Wiik of Saul Ewing LLP
In the Matter of the Otto Bremer Trust, Court File No. 62-C9-61-315222 (Ramsey Co. Dist. Ct.)
Michael V. Ciresi, Katie Crosby Lehmann, Mathew Korte and Jan Conlin of Ciresi Conlin LLP
Jim Koch v. SKT/Koch Trucking, Randy Koch and Dave Koch, Hennepin County District Court, Court File No. 27-CV-18-20579
Richard T. Ostlund, Randy Gullickson, Shannon Awsumb, and Joe Janochoski of Anthony Ostlund Louwagie Dressen & Boylan PA
Koopman v. City of Robbinsdale et al.
Virginia R. McCalmont, Caitlinrose H. Fisher, Teresa J. Nelson, David P. McKinney, Clare A. Diegel and Howard Bass of Forsgren Fisher et al
LKQ Corp., et al. v. GM Global Technology Operations LLC, and 25 related matters before the PTAB
Joe Herriges, Craig Deutsch, Dorothy Whelan, Grace Kim and Jennifer Huang of Fish & Richardson P.C.
MPAY v. Erie Custom Computer Applications Inc., and Payroll World Inc.
David A. Prange, Christopher K. Larus, Benjamen C. Linden, Emily J. Tremblay and Rajin S. Olson of Robins Kaplan LLP
Murphy et al. v. Harpstead, 16-cv-2623 (DWF/BRT)
Justin Perl, Steve Schmidt, Justin Page and Eren Sutherland of Mid Minnesota Legal Aid; Peter J. McElligott and Steven M. Pincus of Anthony Ostlund Louwagie Dressen & Boylan PA; and Laura A. Farley of Nichols Kaster, PLLP
Nathan C. McGuire v. Julie A. Bowlin
Donald Chance Mark, Jr., David E. Runck of Fafinski Mark & Johnson, P.A. and Sharon Van Dyck, now with Van Dyck Law Firm
National Prescription Opiate Litigation: All MDL Tribal Cases
Tara Sutton, Holly Dolejsi and Tim Purdon of Robins Kaplan LLP
O.M., by and through her parent and guardian, K.C. Moultrie v. National Women’s Soccer League LLC, District of Oregon, Case No. 3:21-cv-00683-IM
Michelle Looby and Dennis Stewart (California office) of Gustafson Gluek PLLC, and Mickey Stevens, now of Dykema Gossett
Pitman Farms v. Kuehl Poultry, LLC, et al, 48F.4th 866 (8th Cir. 2022)
Jack Perry, Maren Forde and Andy Dosdall of Taft
Pooley v. Pooley, 979 N.W.2d 867 (Minn. 2022)
Michael P. Boulette, Seungwon R. Chung and Abby N. Sunberg of Taft
State of Minnesota v. Stevenson, A21-1142
Kate Baxter-Kauf, Kristen Marttila, and Arielle Wagner of Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P.
Individuals
Patrick M. Arenz
Robins Kaplan LLP
Alana Bassin
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
Christopher Cadem
Cadem Law Group
Michael Collyard
Robins Kaplan LLP
Robert A. Correia
Robichaud, Schroepfer & Correia, P.A., PSC
Aaron Dean
Moss and Barnett
Richard Ruohonen
TSR Injury Law
Outstanding Service to the Profession
Clifford M. Greene
JAMS
Theresa Hughes
Stinson LLP
Adine S. Momoh and Dr. Artika Tyner
Stinson LLP; University of St. Thomas
Lewis A. Remele, Jr.
Bassford Remele
Tiffany A. Sanders
Engelmeier & Umanah, P.A.
Peter A. Schmit
Robins Kaplan LLP
Keiko Sugisaka
Maslon LLP
Jennifer A Thompson
TLO LAW, now with Ames Construction
William Ward
Minnesota Board of Public Defense
Teams
Rachel L. Barrett and Brandon E. Thompson
Ciresi Conlin LLP
Celeste Culberth and Leslie Lienemann
Culberth & Lienemann, LLP
Mark Johnson and Aaron Knoll
Greene Espel PLLP
Patrick Michenfelder and Mahesha Subbaraman
Throndset Michenfelder Law Office; Subbaraman PLLC
Megan L. Odom and Michael A. Sacchet
Ciresi Conlin LLP
