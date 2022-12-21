Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Migrants eat and wait for help while camping on a street in downtown El Paso
Migrants eat and wait for help while camping on a street in downtown El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 18. (AP photo: Andres Leighton)

No one knows how asylum will work after Title 42

By: The Associated Press December 21, 2022

The Biden administration has been conspicuously silent about how migrants who plan to claim asylum should enter the United States when Trump-era limits end, fueling rumors, confusion and doubts about its readiness.

