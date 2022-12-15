Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Casey Matthiesen
Casey Matthiesen’s practice areas include working with Robins Kaplan’s American Indian Law and Policy group. (Submitted photo)

Breaking the Ice: MAIBA president seeks scholarship growth

By: Todd Nelson December 15, 2022

Minnesota American Indian Bar Association president Casey Matthiesen is leading efforts to expand the organization’s scholarship program. 

