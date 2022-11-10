Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The Court of Appeals convenes at the Minnesota Judicial Center, which stands across Cedar Street from the State Capitol in St. Paul. This photo shows the center’s north addition.
Defendant’s lack of understanding deemed manifest injustice

By: Barbara L. Jones November 10, 2022

A defendant may withdraw his guilty plea where he did not understand that he was waiving his right to appeal evidentiary issues by pleading guilty, the Court of Appeals has determined.

