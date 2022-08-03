Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / U.S. sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland
“Idaho’s law would make it a criminal offense for doctors to provide the emergency medical treatment that federal law requires,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said. (AP file photo)

U.S. sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment

By: The Associated Press, Michael Balsamo and Rebecca Boone August 3, 2022

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo