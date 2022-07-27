Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Can a pandemic delay a speedy trial?

Supreme Court finds no constitutional violation due to COVID order

By: Laura Brown July 27, 2022

Answering a question of first impression, the Minnesota Supreme Court held that a trial delayed due to the pandemic did not violate a defendant’s constitutional right to a speedy trial.

