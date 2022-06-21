Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Commentary: Privacy not in Constitution, but it’s everywhere in law
A law book with a gavel - Privacy law
Depositphotos.com image

Commentary: Privacy not in Constitution, but it’s everywhere in law

By: The Associated Press June 21, 2022

Privacy is not specifically mentioned in the U.S. Constitution. But for half a century, the Supreme Court has recognized it as an outgrowth of protections for individual liberty.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo