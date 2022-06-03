Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Disability inclusion in law firms
Rear View Of Businessman Sitting In Wheelchair With Colleague At Desk In Office
Depositphotos.com image

Disability inclusion in law firms

New affinity group works to advance diversity

By: Laura Brown June 3, 2022

Law firms have made great strides in making diversity a priority, with significant improvements in representation of non-white, female, and LGBTQ+ persons. One area where there is room for significant improvement is disability diversity.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo