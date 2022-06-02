Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Judicial Branch announces digital exhibit system launch
This screen shot shows one of the web pages designed to teach people how to use the Minnnesota Digital Exhibit System. (Image: Minnesota Judicial Branch)

Judicial Branch announces digital exhibit system launch

By: Laura Brown June 2, 2022

Using technology to further leap into a new era of judicial administration, the Minnesota Judicial Branch has announced the launch of a digital exhibit system.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo