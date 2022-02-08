Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Court of Appeals opinion sorts out truck-insurance indemnity dispute
Blue folder with the label Insurance Law
Depositphotos.com image

Court of Appeals opinion sorts out truck-insurance indemnity dispute

By: Laura Brown February 8, 2022

The court ruled on the definition of "pickup truck" in a case stemming from two collisions.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo