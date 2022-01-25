Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gavel with COVID-19 on a note on a mallet
Depositphotos.com image

Court: Video testimony doesn’t violate Confrontation Clause

By: Laura Brown January 25, 2022

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has found that a defendant’s Confrontation Clause rights were not violated when a district court allowed a law enforcement agent who had been exposed to COVID-19 to testify using two-way, live, remote video technology.

