Bar Buzz: Kronschnabel receives RCBA Pro Bono Award

The Ramsey County Bar Association (RCBA) is honoring William “Bill” Kronschnabel with its 2021 Pro Bono Award. This annual award recognizes an attorney or team of attorneys for significant dedication to providing legal services to underserved individuals in our community and/or nonprofit organizations serving those with unmet legal needs.

The 2021 award recognizes Kronschnabel’s work with Southern Minnesota Regional Services (SMRLS). Kronschnabel, a partner in the Kueppers, Kronschnabel & Skrypek law firm in Saint Paul, began volunteering with SMRLS in 1982 and has regularly taken cases ever since. He works with clients on guardianships, probate, consumer and provides advice on conciliation court cases. He regularly participates in the Tuesday evening clinics, where he takes on cases and gives advice to low-income clients.

The award will be presented at the Ramsey County Bar Foundation Bench & Bar Benefit on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Saint Paul Hotel. Visit ramseybar.org for event information and registration.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.