Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Retailer can’t claim tax offset based on uncollectible debts
Menard operates home improvement retail stores in Minnesota and other Midwestern states under the name of Menards, including this store at 2005 University Ave. in St. Paul. (Photo: CoStar)
Menard operates home improvement retail stores in Minnesota and other Midwestern states under the name of Menards, including this store at 2005 University Ave. in St. Paul. (Photo: CoStar)

Retailer can’t claim tax offset based on uncollectible debts

By: Karen Olson May 27, 2021

The Minnesota Supreme Court recently ruled that a large home improvement retailer cannot claim a sales tax offset based on uncollectible debts from purchases made on its private label credit card.

About Karen Olson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo