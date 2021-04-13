Quantcast
Nolan Cooley, Target design
In an image taken from the amended complaint in his copyright infringement lawsuit against Target Corp., autistic teen artist Nolan Cooley (left) signs one of his original artworks. At right, this image taken from the amended complaint against Target Corp. shows a lunch bag with a design alleged to violate teen artist Nolan Cooley’s copyright.

Teen artist wins round against Target

Complaint says ‘scribble dots’ products infringe on copyright

By: Todd Nelson April 13, 2021

A teenage artist from California who alleges that Target Corp. copied his “sketch-style dots” with its use of “scribble dots” in an exclusive line of clothing and other products has won an early round in his copyright infringement suit against the retail giant.

