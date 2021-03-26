Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Firms eye reopening offices
Commuter Business People Cityscape Corporate Travel Concept
Depositphotos.com image

Firms eye reopening offices

Leaders move cautiously toward the ‘new normal’

By: Todd Nelson March 26, 2021

Law firm leaders contemplate reopening more widely and move cautiously toward the 'new normal' with the state’s work-from-home mandate set to expire on April 15.

About Todd Nelson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo