Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Redrawing the political map in the 21st century
Redistricting map
Amos Briggs, communications director for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party carries a Minnesota redistricting map after it was printed at the State Capitol on Feb. 21, 2012. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

Redrawing the political map in the 21st century

By: David Schultz February 23, 2021

This is the second of a two-part examination of redistricting in Minnesota, with a short history and what that history can teach us about what's to come as the state could lose a congressional seat.

About David Schultz

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo