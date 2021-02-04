Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Federal jury awards $30,000 in ICE case
According to ACLU Minnesota a federal jury awarded damages to Myriam Parada after finding that jailers had slow-walked Parada’s booking process in July 2017 while they arranged to turn her over to immigration authorities. (Submitted photo)
According to ACLU Minnesota a federal jury awarded damages to Myriam Parada after finding that jailers had slow-walked Parada’s booking process in July 2017 while they arranged to turn her over to immigration authorities. (Submitted photo)

Federal jury awards $30,000 in ICE case

By: Kevin Featherly February 4, 2021

A jury has awarded a woman $30,000 for false imprisonment after she was held in the Anoka County jail without access to an attorney, then turned over to federal immigration authorities.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo