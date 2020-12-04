Quantcast
Jamie Becker-Finn
Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, DFL-Roseville, will preside in the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law committee in 2021. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

Becker-Finn named Judiciary chair

By: Kevin Featherly December 4, 2020

By jettisoning a few, folding several together and creating some new ones, the DFL-led House will end up with a net four fewer legislative committees in 2021 than were convened last biennium.

